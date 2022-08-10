Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Tugs On Her Top

Styled by Molly Dickson, who also works with Addison Rae and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Sweeney's alluring look included messy beach hair and a checkered white-and-blue bathing suit that brought out her golden tan. The White Lotus star has collaborated with Dickson on many a swimsuit shoot, with a previous one (given above) involving a knitted green two-piece and a beachy sunrise.

Getting back to her most recent offering, the actress rocked a complementing manicure courtesy of Hailey Bieber's nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who is responsible for the latest glazed nails trend that we've also seen on Vanessa Hudgens.

She also tagged her hairstylist bestie, Florido Basallo, as well as her go-to makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, who recently did her frosty brow look for the Vogue Hong Kong cover shoot.

