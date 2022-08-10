Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Tugs On Her Top

Sydney Sweeney in gray dress with ginger hair.
Sydney Sweeney put on a sensuous display in a revealing bikini as she frolicked on a beach at sunset and served as the perfect muse for celebrity and fashion photographer Amber Asaly. Delivering one jaw-dropping pose after another, the Euphoria star flaunted her insane figure and thrilled fans with the seriously sultry yet undeniably artistic results on Instagram.

Sunset Beauty

Serving up washboard abs and chiseled curves in a bandeau bikini, Sweeney tantalized viewers as she tugged on her front-tie top to draw attention to her cleavage and underboob. Barefoot on the sand, the blonde beauty crossed her supple legs, exposed by minuscule string bottoms that tied on her hips. Another slide saw her getting down on her knees, with the menu expanding to a seductive back arch and an inviting lounge on the beach.

More photos from the shoot were posted by Asaly and brought the novelty of a cheeky rear view along with a torrid side pose.

A Styling Work Of Art

Styled by Molly Dickson, who also works with Addison Rae and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Sweeney's alluring look included messy beach hair and a checkered white-and-blue bathing suit that brought out her golden tan. The White Lotus star has collaborated with Dickson on many a swimsuit shoot, with a previous one (given above) involving a knitted green two-piece and a beachy sunrise.

Getting back to her most recent offering, the actress rocked a complementing manicure courtesy of Hailey Bieber's nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who is responsible for the latest glazed nails trend that we've also seen on Vanessa Hudgens.

She also tagged her hairstylist bestie, Florido Basallo, as well as her go-to makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, who recently did her frosty brow look for the Vogue Hong Kong cover shoot.

Caption Trouble

Sweeney is usually nifty with her Instagram captions but it seems like The Voyeurs star hit a snag on this particular post. After going through some trial and error, she finally settled for a firecracker emoji, humorously addressing the whole thing in a comment.

"I had that 4th caption so set 😂 but apparently it’s for may lol someone please help me with captions," she wrote, getting close to 3,500 likes. Meanwhile, the post itself has gone viral with close to 4.3 million likes.

The Pay Conversation

In other news, Sweeney is making headlines for her candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which the 24-year-old has stated that she doesn't make as much money from acting as people might think. "They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” she said.

While Sweeney is by no means broke and has several endorsement deals and beauty campaigns to add to her income, the actress explained that her day job doesn't pay enough to survive. “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to,” she said, breaking down her expenses for the publication. “I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

