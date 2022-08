It took him a while, but Julio Urías finally broke out as one of Major League Baseball's most dominant pitchers last season.

He got off to a somewhat slow start of the campaign in 2022, mostly due to a lack of run support. But he's now strung some great efforts together and it seems like he's peaking at the right time.

Urías has been so good, that he might as well be the Dodgers' ace when it matters the most.