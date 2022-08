It's not a secret that the New York Knicks want to trade for Donovan Mitchell. He has strong ties to Leon Rose and the organization, and there's no way the Utah Jazz will hold on to him after trading away Rudy Gobert.

So, it's not a matter of if Mitchell will be traded but when he'll be gone. And, with the Knicks owning a plethora of assets to pull off a deal, you better believe they're lurking in the shadows.