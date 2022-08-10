Ana de Armas Poses In A Stunning Swimsuit With A Rear View

A new Hollywood starlet has descended upon Hollywood and by this time next year, she will undoubtedly be a household name! Ana de Armas, who hails from Cuba, has become a familiar face in the industry after a slew of appearances in some big-budget movies over the last couple of years, including Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out with Daniel Craig, and The Gray Man.

As her star power continues to grow, the 34-year-old has many interesting facts about her that will intrigue her newest fans. The fact that she is absolutely stunning only adds to the allure! With 7.6 million followers on Instagram, she keeps them coming back for more!

