Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Legs In A Flirty Beach Dress

Leaning her posterior against the porch railing, the High School Musical star blew a kiss at the camera, her toned legs crossed in a graceful pose. The following slides saw her caressing her supple neck as she basked in the pouring sunlight.

"Loves a sunset," Hudgens wrote in the caption, with one fan quipping: "Sunset loves her." The star's sister, Stella, also showed her love in the comments, writing: "You’re so beautifulllll."

Lavished with praise by her devoted fanbase, the actress was told, "You’re prettier than the sunset," with a fourth person gushing: "Ooo I love the fit breaking the net with your beauty queen."

Hudgens followed up with more pics from her Italian getaway, in which she was fresh-faced and gorgeous in a button-down shirt while grabbing lunch on an outdoor terrace. "Viva Italia," she wrote alongside a six-part slideshow of her adventures.

