Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Legs In A Flirty Beach Dress

Vanessa Hudgens rocks white floral dress and long bob.
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Sunkissed and tanned! Vanessa Hudgens showed off her bronzed suntan and chiseled legs in a carousel of photos shared with her 46.7 million Instagram followers on August 5 and was showered with compliments by her online admirers.

Glowing In Versace

Even when she's on vacation, Hudgens is still bringing her fashion A-game. Currently enjoying a prolonged stay in Italy after attending a UNICEF fundraiser in Capri in late July, the 33-year-old posed up a storm in a low-cut Versace minidress as she hung out on the tiny porch of a beach cabin. In vibrant shades of magenta, powder pink, red, and yellow, the sleeveless, thigh-skimming number was paired with pastel-pink pumps and matching sunglasses. The vacay look included a tight, sleek hairstyle and plenty of bling, with a long, pendant necklace adorning her ample decolletage.

Basking In The Sunset

Leaning her posterior against the porch railing, the High School Musical star blew a kiss at the camera, her toned legs crossed in a graceful pose. The following slides saw her caressing her supple neck as she basked in the pouring sunlight.

"Loves a sunset," Hudgens wrote in the caption, with one fan quipping: "Sunset loves her." The star's sister, Stella, also showed her love in the comments, writing: "You’re so beautifulllll."

Lavished with praise by her devoted fanbase, the actress was told, "You’re prettier than the sunset," with a fourth person gushing: "Ooo I love the fit breaking the net with your beauty queen."

Hudgens followed up with more pics from her Italian getaway, in which she was fresh-faced and gorgeous in a button-down shirt while grabbing lunch on an outdoor terrace. "Viva Italia," she wrote alongside a six-part slideshow of her adventures.

A Noble Cause

This comes after Hudgens cut an elegant figure in an ample Taller Marmo dress at the Celebrity Adventures charitable event organized by the Andrea Bocelli Foundation in Tuscany. Showing off her sculpted arm and shoulder in a one-sleeve, lime-green frock with a fuzzy trim, she posed for photos on an idyllic plain before sharing several videos from the star-studding event. "An incredible night for a beautiful cause," she captioned the post.

Inaugurated in 2014, Celebrity Adventures annually raises funds for the numerous charitable projects promoted by the ABF, which this year will focus on the “Break the Barriers” intervention program meant to carry out educational projects in Italy and Haiti.

The Austin Butler Buzz

Her philanthropic endeavors aside, The Princess Switch star is in the news these days in connection to her ex, Austin Butler, 30. While it's been known for quite some time that there's no bad blood between Hudgens and the Elvis star's current girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, 20, a viral photo circulated on Twitter revealed the ladies actually met years ago, when Gerber was just 6. In the image, which was taken in 2007, Hudgens is seen bending down to shake Gerber's hand during a red-carpet event for High School Musical 2. Gerber's mom, legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, also appears in the photo along with her son, Presley.

Hudgens and Butler dated for nine years before their split in January 2020. The Shannara Chronicles alum has been linked to Gerber since December 2021 and the two are now one of Hollywood's hottest couples. Likewise, the former Disney is in a happy long-term relationship with professional baseball shortstop Cole Tucker, 26.

