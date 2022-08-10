Alexia Echevarria traveled north from her home in Florida to attend the wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. And, lucky for her fans and followers on Instagram, she shared her fun times at the ceremony and reception with them in a series of videos and photo posts.

"Welcome to The Love Bubble. Congratulations to Teresa and Louie. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world!" the Real Housewives of Miami cast member wrote in the caption of one particular post, which featured a slideshow taken at the star-studded event.