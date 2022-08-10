Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas on Saturday, August 6, looked like a BravoCon of sorts, with all sorts of Bravo personalities in attendance, including several stars of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, like Alexia Echevarria, Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, and Kenya Moore.
'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Chronicled Her Time At Teresa Giudice's Wedding On Social Media
Alexia Echevarria traveled north from her home in Florida to attend the wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. And, lucky for her fans and followers on Instagram, she shared her fun times at the ceremony and reception with them in a series of videos and photo posts.
"Welcome to The Love Bubble. Congratulations to Teresa and Louie. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world!" the Real Housewives of Miami cast member wrote in the caption of one particular post, which featured a slideshow taken at the star-studded event.
'RHOM' Cast Member Alexia Echevarria Attended The Wedding With Husband Todd Nepola
Joining Echevarria at Giudice and Ruelas' wedding was, of course, her own new husband, Todd Nepola, who she married at the end of last year in a ceremony that was attended by several of her Real Housewives of Miami castmates.
Following the sharing of her Instagram post, which featured Nepola in both photos and videos, Echevarria was met with a couple of comments.
"Loved seeing u!" Jackie Goldschneider, of Real Housewives of New Jersey, wrote.
"Beautiful couple," added Ruelas.
Alexia Echevarria's Friendship With Teresa Giudice Is Only Months-Old
As Real Housewives fans may have seen, Echevarria began her friendship with Giudice earlier this year, when the two of them spent time together in Miami.
At the time, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member shared a photo of them together on her Instagram page, along with the caption, "Life has many gifts … One of my favorites is the magic of a new friendship."
"Same here," Giudice replied, along with a red heart emoji.
Teresa Giudice Also Spoke Of Her Friendship With 'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria On Instagram
Along with the same exact photo, Giudice spoke of her and Echevarria's new friendship on her own Instagram page.
"It’s the beautiful friends we meet along the way that help us appreciate the journey even more," Giudice captioned her Instagram post.
And, in response to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member's sentiments, Echevarria responded, "Love you my friend."