'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels Dishes On Turning Down 'RHUGT'

During an interview with the Insider earlier this month, Monique Samuels, who appeared on seasons two through five of The Real Housewives of Potomac, explained her reasoning for turning down a role on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

"It just wasn't what I wanted to do," she explained. "I didn't feel like I could be the same Monique that people were accustomed to seeing anymore when it came to that particular franchise and that particular network, because there was so much toxicity there."