Rebel Wilson Shares Her Weight Loss Tips

Rebel Wilson’s 60-pound weight loss is no mean feat, but the 42-year-old Australian actress’s fitness routine includes an exercise that literally any of us can do.

You may remember her proclaiming 2020 as her “Year of Health,” vowing to slim down to an ideal weight of 75 kilograms. By the end of that year, she’d succeeded, revealing on her Instagram Stories, “Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kgs.”

Her Simple Yet Effective Exercise Move

Of course, many of us want to know the details of Wilson’s amazing achievement, and she’s only too happy to reveal them. She shared in a video that a big part of her routine involves a very simple move: walking.

“I know I’m in a lucky position, I do have access to really amazing personal trainers,” she said. “But I want you guys to know that the majority of exercise I’ve done this year has just been me going out for a walk. That is free, you can do it, it’s safe.”

'The Best Way For Me'

The Pitch Perfect actress explained why the move was so effective for her. “Walking is the best way for me—for my body type—to metabolize fat,” she said. “On the physical side, my biggest tip, guys, is get out there and walk. If you can do an hour, that’s what I like to do, when I go walking, and it is the best. Just get your body moving.”

'Get Out In Nature'

Wilson said she wasn’t a fan at first. “I never thought I would like hiking—walking uphill. Who would have thought that would be a fun activity? But freak, it’s good! Get out in nature. Get air into your lungs. I really, really love it, so I do it now all the time.”

In addition to walking, she also works out with trainers Gunnar Peterson and Jono Castano Acero doing HIIT, weights, resistance, and mobility exercises.

Managing Emotional Eating

The Senior Year star got into her weight loss routine because she used to struggle with emotional eating. She admitted, though, that the “old patterns still come up.”

“Maybe not every day,” she said. “But if I’m worried or anxious or whatever, it still comes up for me. It’s not something that’s just going to disappear, it’s just something I have to manage now moving forward.”

