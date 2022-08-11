Rebel Wilson Shares Her Weight Loss Tips

Rebel Wilson’s 60-pound weight loss is no mean feat, but the 42-year-old Australian actress’s fitness routine includes an exercise that literally any of us can do.

You may remember her proclaiming 2020 as her “Year of Health,” vowing to slim down to an ideal weight of 75 kilograms. By the end of that year, she’d succeeded, revealing on her Instagram Stories, “Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kgs.”