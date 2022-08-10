Paris Hilton Puts On A Risque Display In Swimsuit

Paris Hilton is the epitome of living luxuriously. The American socialite coined the term "sliving," which we think is a combination of "slay" and "living your best life." She is also the poster girl for all things showy and sparkly. Instead of lounging on superyachts on the Coastline, Paris Hilton has been partying all across Europe since discovering her newfound passion for DJing. She even performed at the renowned Tomorrowland festival in Boom, Belgium.