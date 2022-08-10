Watch Jessie James Decker In Bikini Take A Plunge With Husband

If there is one thing everyone knows about Jessie James Decker, it is that she loves bikinis. The singer-songwriter has her swimsuit line, Kittenish, through which she shares her love for bikinis with the world with the brand's range of colorful swimsuits.

Another thing Jessie loves so much, even more than her music career and swimsuit brand, is her family. The talented singer is married to Eric Decker, with whom she shares three children, Vivianne, Eric, and Forrest.

In a recent Instagram post, Jessie combined her love for bikinis, music, and her husband, much to her fans' delight.

Check out the adorable post below.