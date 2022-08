Often showcasing her favorite French brands on her feed, the "World's Most Beautiful Girl" was clad in polka-dot number from Réalisation Par. Highlighting her runway-model figure were a low-cut, ruffle neckline and a thigh-skimming length, with long sleeves and a cinched waist to complete the look. Blondeau put one leg in front of the other and raised both hands to the side, her lithe silhouette appearing elegant against the backdrop of turquoise water.

"I love your dress!" read one fan message, with others piling on the compliments. "Absolutely gorgeous in red," she was told. "Simply wonderful....no other word," said a third person.

Keep going for more photos!