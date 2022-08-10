'Make Money, Baby!': 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Reacts To Denise Richards Joining OnlyFans

While seated beside country singer Marren Morris, Lisa Rinna, who has been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role since season five, answered a series of rapid-fire questions from host Andy Cohen, one of which asked about Denise Richards, who starred on the Bravo reality series' ninth and 10th seasons.

After Cohen asked Rinna for her thoughts on Richards' OnlyFans account, which was launched just after the actress' oldest daughter, Sami Sheen, created her own page, Rinna said she believes it's "fabulous" that Richards is turning her images and videos into cash.