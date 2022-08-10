Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Sheer Dress

One doesn't need to look further than the vivid emerald-green ensemble she wore at The White Lotus For Your Consideration event in June to know that Daddario enjoys making bold fashion statements. “I’m trying different things," she said in an interview a while back. "I like to do things that are fun and colorful and not necessarily that tight-fitting.”
Speaking of bold fashion statements, the actress proved she knows her way around potential wardrobe malfunctions at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where she turned heads in a very revealing Vivienne Westwood minidress. Dishing about what went on behind the scenes, she told Yahoo! Lifestyle of the outrageously high-cut number: “I turned the skirt around."
She also revealed that she duct-taped her chest to create that perfect cleavage, adding: "My boobs are normal. They sag a little bit and you need to lift them up. I was terrified that the whole situation would come apart.”