Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Sheer Dress

Having famously worn the Italian luxury brand at The White Lotus premiere (pictured above), Daddario knows exactly what she's looking for in terms of Dolce & Gabbana eveningwear. For her bathtub shoot, the movie star opted for a dark look with plenty of sparkles and no negligible amount of skin on display. She rocked a black corset-style top and semi-sheer skirt, all topped with a see-through overlay covered in glittery silver studs.

Her dress came with gauzy sleeves that skimmed just beneath the elbow. Stud-embellished cuffs and a matching collar added extra bling to the elegant look.

Check it out below!