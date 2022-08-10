Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Sheer Dress

Alexandra Daddario rocks straight hair with a mid-part and red lipstick at an event.
Alexandra Lozovschi

There's no bigger flex than wearing a ballroom gown in the bathtub and Alexandra Daddario did just that in a stunning photoshoot with L.A.-based photographer Storm Santos. The 36-year-old arrested attention in an exquisite Dolce & Gabbana dress, yet, instead of showing it off on the red carpet, she curled up in a tub in an artistic carousel of images that captured the imagination of her 22.5 million Instagram followers.

Sparkling In Dolce & Gabbana

Having famously worn the Italian luxury brand at The White Lotus premiere (pictured above), Daddario knows exactly what she's looking for in terms of Dolce & Gabbana eveningwear. For her bathtub shoot, the movie star opted for a dark look with plenty of sparkles and no negligible amount of skin on display. She rocked a black corset-style top and semi-sheer skirt, all topped with a see-through overlay covered in glittery silver studs.

Her dress came with gauzy sleeves that skimmed just beneath the elbow. Stud-embellished cuffs and a matching collar added extra bling to the elegant look.

Belle Of The Ball

In a trio of photos captured in a dark interior, Daddario glowed in the scintillating outfit, with a spotlight shining masterfully on her face and decolletage. Her edgy belle-of-the-ball portrayal included mascara dramatically running down her porcelain-skin cheek and close angles conveying a sense of intimacy. With short red nails and brilliant rings on her fingers, the actress rested a hand on the edge of the tub and shot a pensive stare off-camera. Other views highlighted her chiseled cheekbone while also showcasing the marble bathtub and vintage faucet in greater detail.

A Dazzling Collaboration

As expected, fans were mesmerized, rewarding the slideshow with upward of 920,000 likes back in December. "Timelessly amazing," one person expressed their admiration in the comments, while another gushed: "The room is dark and you fill the whole room with sunlight."

This was not the first time that Daddario and Santos teamed up with glorious results. Part of a string of wonderfully creative photoshoots, it was preceded by a modern take on Cinderella, complete with kitchen gloves and a dish sponge -- and followed up with a sparkling green fairy tale on a balcony, all in Dolce & Gabbana gear.

Her Fashion Tips

Alexandra Daddario in strapless red dress with a tulle skirt and stringy, cut-out back.
One doesn't need to look further than the vivid emerald-green ensemble she wore at The White Lotus For Your Consideration event in June to know that Daddario enjoys making bold fashion statements. “I’m trying different things," she said in an interview a while back. "I like to do things that are fun and colorful and not necessarily that tight-fitting.”

Speaking of bold fashion statements, the actress proved she knows her way around potential wardrobe malfunctions at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where she turned heads in a very revealing Vivienne Westwood minidress. Dishing about what went on behind the scenes, she told Yahoo! Lifestyle of the outrageously high-cut number: “I turned the skirt around."

She also revealed that she duct-taped her chest to create that perfect cleavage, adding: "My boobs are normal. They sag a little bit and you need to lift them up. I was terrified that the whole situation would come apart.”

