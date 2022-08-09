DNA Evidence Solves Decades-Old Murder And Rape Cases In Toledo

Authorities in the Buckeye State had descriptions of the suspect that fit Marshall, but they didn't have enough evidence to actually bring in a suspect.

He was described at the time as a chunky, big-belly black male in his thirties with a light/ medium complexion. The profile said he was bald, and had a mustache, and possible scars or blotching on his cheeks.

“Science wasn’t there, and so you got away,” Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook said during Marshall’s sentencing in comments reported by the Toledo Blade. “But you are a predator in every sense of the word. You saw them, and you took advantage of them.”

Assistant Lucas County prosecutor Michael Bahner said the DNA evidence was "absolutely essential" to the case.

"What they got was hands-down one of the most important things that happened in this particular case, along with good police work in the beginning to preserve that DNA for testing in the long-term," Bahner said.