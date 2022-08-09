LA Registered Nurse Charged With Murder In Crash That Killed 6

A registered nurse in Los Angeles is facing six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fiery crash that killed a pregnant woman, a baby, and three other adults and injured others.
The Latest
Nicole Lorraine Linton Was Driving As Fast As 90 Miles Per Hour When She Ran A Red Light
Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, is accused of reckless disregard for life in connection with the multi-vehicle crash that was captured on surveillance and has been circulating on the internet.
Prosecutors say the Los Angeles woman driving a Mercedes-Benz as fast as 90 mph when she ran a red light shortly after 1:30 p.m. and plowed into traffic at the busy intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.
At least six vehicles were involved in the crash. In addition to the fatalities, eight people were injured.
Linton Could Face Life In Prison If Convicted On All Charges
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said Linton faces up to life in prison if convicted of all of the pending charges against her.
“In an instant, Ms. Linton’s conduct took the lives of six people and injured many others,” Gascón said.
Linton Has A Long History Of Driving Recklessly And Causing Serious Crashes
Officials said Linton has a long history of dangerous crashes and knew the threat posed by her driving behavior, prosecutors said.
California Highway Patrol investigators identified 13 prior crashes involving Linton, which prosecutors say proves she knew the dangers of reckless driving and the threat posed to others on the road.
Those Killed In The Crash Into A Pregnant Woman And A Baby
The murder charges against Linton are for the deaths of 23-year-old Asherey Ryan; her nearly 1-year-old child, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and their unborn child.
When she was killed, Ryan was 8½ months pregnant with a son she planned to name Armani Lester, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officials said Ryan and her family were on their way to a doctor's appointment for her pregnancy at the time of the horrific crash.
Linton also was charged with murder for the deaths of two women killed in the crash who officials have not yet identified. The five counts of vehicular manslaughter against her are for the deaths of the four adults and the baby. Ryan’s unborn child cannot be included in those charges, officials said this week.