LA Registered Nurse Charged With Murder In Crash That Killed 6

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, is accused of reckless disregard for life in connection with the multi-vehicle crash that was captured on surveillance and has been circulating on the internet.

Prosecutors say the Los Angeles woman driving a Mercedes-Benz as fast as 90 mph when she ran a red light shortly after 1:30 p.m. and plowed into traffic at the busy intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash. In addition to the fatalities, eight people were injured.