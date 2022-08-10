Miley Cyrus Stuns In Cut-Out Dress Throwback

Looking sleek and on fleek in a black embroidered cut-out dress, Miley is giving us all serious fever from head to toe in this throwback! There is no question that she has the body for the dress and the intricate design accentuates her curves and proves once and for all that when it comes time to clean up for a glamorous look, Miley knows when to turn up and show out!

There is a reason Miley is considered a fashionista by her 181 million fans on Instagram, and the 29-year-old continues to slay at events all over the world. Thanks to her glam squad, she can do no wrong in the eyes of many! Other facts about the pop singer that intrigue include some of the following below.