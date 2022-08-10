Miley Cyrus Stuns In Cut-Out Dress Throwback

Miley Cyrus has had the world under her spell for years now, first as an actress, and then as a pop singer. With tons of screen time and roles to her credit now, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer has done it all. Or so we thought! What else is the diva set to do? Lots, it seems!
Looking sleek and on fleek in a black embroidered cut-out dress, Miley is giving us all serious fever from head to toe in this throwback! There is no question that she has the body for the dress and the intricate design accentuates her curves and proves once and for all that when it comes time to clean up for a glamorous look, Miley knows when to turn up and show out!
There is a reason Miley is considered a fashionista by her 181 million fans on Instagram, and the 29-year-old continues to slay at events all over the world. Thanks to her glam squad, she can do no wrong in the eyes of many! Other facts about the pop singer that intrigue include some of the following below.
Miley Is About That Farm Life!
Miley is an admitted country girl at heart, and to drive the point home, she often speaks about her childhood and growing up on a massive farm. In an interview, she recounts waking up early in the morning and riding a dirt bike across the 500 acres. And how did she do it? Miley-style of course – in the buff! Now that’s rock behavior all the way!
Miley Voices A Character In The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Miley is often noted for her distinctive raspy voice, and it was director James Gunn that decided to capitalize on her pipes by casting her in his Guardians of the Galaxy 2 film. At the time, he was not sure that he would be able to cast Miley, but he persisted, and Miley’s voice can be heard through the character Mainframe in the blockbuster.
Miley Missed Out On One Role, However
She has always been known for her antics, but there was one that cost her a very lucrative role a few years ago. Originally cast as Mavis in the movie Hotel Transylvania, she was removed from the film after buying a penis cake for her beau Liam Hemsworth’s birthday and then licking it. Once producers heard about her actions, she was canned and her role was recast. Well, you can’t win them all!