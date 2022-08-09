NBA News: Jayson Tatum Talks Trade Rumors And Learning From The NBA Finals

But on the same note, players need to find a way to zoom out of those rumors and just focus on what they control.
"If you pay attention to everything you see on Twitter or TV, you’ll drive yourself crazy. I think that’s just something that you have to learn just to keep your own sanity and your own peace. They will literally say anything, and some of it might be true, and then there’s other things that just couldn’t be further from the truth," Tatum concluded.
So, with or without Brown by his side, Tatum wants to reach the highest stage again, and he'll surely have plenty of more chances to do so in years to come.