Ironically, Marks was the one who got Irving and Durant to sign with the team and the one who signed Durant to a four-year extension.

Also, they were the ones who vowed to get Steve Nash as their coach, even though Kenny Atkinson was coming off a successful season and Nash had no coaching experience whatsoever.

Durant and Irving are two of the most talented basketball players of all time, but they've been either unable or unwilling to hold their end of the bargain here, so it's just a matter of time before they find a new home and the Nets put this dark era of their story in the rearview mirror.