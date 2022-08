But Durant isn't the only player creating chaos within their locker room. According to The New York Post, Kyrie Irving has also grown sick and tired of Nash and GM Sean Marks, even though the latter went to great lengths to get them James Harden and then Ben Simmons.

The Nets don't seem to be enamored with Kyrie, either. They didn't sign him to a contract extension and have repeatedly stated that he's not committed to the team.

With that in mind, Fadeaway World's Lee Tran proposed a trade to send Irving back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the Nets getting Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, and a future first-round pick in return.