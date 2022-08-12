Priyanka Chopra Stuns In An Exquisite Ball Dress

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s sense of style goes before her, and she never disappoints when it comes to serving classy looks. Chopra’s range of fashionable looks cuts across high-end, street style, classy casuals, and over-the-top Met Gala pieces.

The A-lister’s social media pages serve as the perfect zone to show off and inspire her teeming fanbase. The mom-of-one also has many pages dedicated to her on Instagram. In one of the many glam displays, the model cum looked ravishing, rocking a sparkly fairy-tale look. 

Fairytale Fashion Meets Hollywood! 

In the section on serving spicy and steamy looks, no one does it better than Chopra. Over the years, she has proved to be a fashionista and the queen of beauty, in case her fans forgot that she did a reminder when she updated snaps on Instagram that drips nothing but every meaning of the word "beauty".

The movie star strutted her stuff in a glittery off-the-shoulder Dior nude ball dress which covered her feet and sparkled like the morning star. It is safe to say that the only word that comes to mind is sophistication. She looked absolutely breath-taking in the outfit that impressed her 75.2 million Instagram fans. The star accessorized with a matching bag and matching earrings. Chopra had her sleek hair cascading over her shoulders.

Dazzling In Pinkish Glory

Being on the list of the World's One 100 Most Powerful Women, The Matrix Resurrections actress is always the focal point. Most of her Fan's lips were in the wow shape when she stepped out for the Golden Globes looking like a fairy princess.

The 40-year-old killed the show in an off-the-shoulder pink dress that tailed down in a red carpet style. In this glam look, she complemented the stun with a gold purse and diamond necklace which highlighted her face while her wavy hair cascaded freely around her shoulder.

In the second slide, the winner of the Miss World 2000 Pageant looked effortlessly beautiful. She was captured in a relaxed state with her eyes closed, looking like an angel.

Basking In Love

After the busy day at work and the stress that comes alongside being one of the highest-paid actresses, the Quantico star loves spending time with her singer husband, Nick Jonas, with whom she shares a 6-month-old baby through surrogacy.

The couple are so much in love with each other and it's obvious, that she is living her best life.

Basking in the joy of motherhood, she looks ageless and her timeless looks are one that keeps her followers glued to the screen.

Malti Is Six Months Old

Per Yahoo, the actress and the music star recently celebrated their baby daughter as she turned six months old. In one of the snaps she uploaded, the mother of one looked radiant in a beautiful yellow outfit and a Matching scarf.

She did some touch-ups with her sunglasses while holding her daughter as she posed next to her husband, Jonas. He wore a black armless top and complemented the look with black sunglasses while holding a tiny cake with a sign that read, "Happy six months birthday MM." and words can't express the happiness that flooded her face.

