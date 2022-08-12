Priyanka Chopra Stuns In An Exquisite Ball Dress

In the section on serving spicy and steamy looks, no one does it better than Chopra. Over the years, she has proved to be a fashionista and the queen of beauty, in case her fans forgot that she did a reminder when she updated snaps on Instagram that drips nothing but every meaning of the word "beauty".

The movie star strutted her stuff in a glittery off-the-shoulder Dior nude ball dress which covered her feet and sparkled like the morning star. It is safe to say that the only word that comes to mind is sophistication. She looked absolutely breath-taking in the outfit that impressed her 75.2 million Instagram fans. The star accessorized with a matching bag and matching earrings. Chopra had her sleek hair cascading over her shoulders.