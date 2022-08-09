Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In A Sheer Braless Minidress

As a young girl, Amelia attended an all-girls school and the experience left a very bad taste in her mouth as she calls the period one of the darkest of her life. Because of the trauma, she endured while there, she decided to relay to her parents her displeasure and luckily was able to transfer schools. Once she left there, she had to make a decision on what direction she wanted to take as an adult career-wise. This is when she began considering a career in therapy and thus decided to enroll in The New School to study psychology. But, the modeling world came calling quickly thereafter and she abandoned these plans to pursue other passions.