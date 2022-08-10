Elizabeth Hurley Proves That Age Is Just A Number With Stunning Bikini Photos

It's bikini season and it is safe to say that no one does it better than the ageless slaying fashionista, Elizabeth Hurley. When you think of summer chic, poise, and class; she comes to your mind. The multi-talented star shared an update on Instagram with her 2.4 million followers. In the glam snap, Hurley ditched regular coveralls for that chic, poise, and classy look.

The outfit left her curvy figure on display, giving fans a glimpse of her sculpted figure. It is no news that the movie star serves it spicy, hot, and steamy, and she proved it yet again in her latest post. Such a gorgeous look as usual earned the praises of many of her fans. Scroll to see the pictures!