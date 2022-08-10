Elizabeth Hurley Proves That Age Is Just A Number With Stunning Bikini Photos

Elizabeth Hurley
Shutterstock | 166234130

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

It's bikini season and it is safe to say that no one does it better than the ageless slaying fashionista, Elizabeth Hurley. When you think of summer chic, poise, and class; she comes to your mind. The multi-talented star shared an update on Instagram with her 2.4 million followers. In the glam snap, Hurley ditched regular coveralls for that chic, poise, and classy look.

The outfit left her curvy figure on display, giving fans a glimpse of her sculpted figure. It is no news that the movie star serves it spicy, hot, and steamy, and she proved it yet again in her latest post. Such a gorgeous look as usual earned the praises of many of her fans. Scroll to see the pictures!

The Latest

'RHOSLC' Fans Ask Questions About Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff's Potential Involvement In Fraud

'She Deserves All the Happiness': 'RHONJ' Alum Joe Giudice Reacts To Teresa's Wedding

Anna Kendrick Shows Some Leg In Button-Down Minidress

ESPN Analyst Xavier Scruggs Remembers Vin Scully

Watch Jessie James Decker In Bikini Take A Plunge With Husband

Summer Goddess!

Elizabeth Hurley
Shutterstock | 242987224

Hurley has remained a ravishing beauty over the years and in her Hollywood career that has spanned over three decades. She keeps captivating her fans, and they are here for it all. The model and actress heated up Instagram when she posted a mirror picture of herself rocking a two-piece green bathing suit with the caption:

"Bikini weather in England…. who'd have thought it? #not complaining 🌞 🌞 🌞"

She leaned into the mirror stand in her bathroom while her wavy hair cascaded over her shoulder with her abs on display, Her fans were captivated by her stunning looks as they flooded her with 95,925 likes. One of her fans commented gorgeous while some sent her love and fire emojis.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Sleek In Animal Print

Elizabeth Hurley
Shutterstock | 842245

The screen diva who is well known for her acting role as Vanessa Kensington in the movie, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery looks half her age and has constantly kept her fans wondering how she is able to maintain such youthful looks over the years, always making age seem like a mere number. The fashionista does not hesitate to serve sensational looks on several occasions.

In another of her uploads, she rocked an Animal-print swimsuit while the camera captured her at a vantage point and one of the things that thrilled her fans was her glowing, luscious skin. The snap with the caption, "All hail swimsuit season" earned her 131,839 likes whilst other likes and comments are still trooping in.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Fit And Fabulous!

Elizabeth Hurley
Shutterstock | 921176

When you see the gorgeous mother to a 17-year-old son, what comes to your mind is that, "Age is just a number". Judging from her sculpted abs to her toned stomach and fit physique, it's no news that she has got herself a killer body. The 57-year-old revealed she doesn't go to the gym but loves to stay active by doing her chores and other things that help her blast calories, so for her, it's just about being active, outdoor, and non-gym exercises.

Restorative Sleep Is The Bomb

Elizabeth Hurley
Shutterstock | 56763

After a busy day and the stress that comes with being a public figure, the actress revealed she tries to subscribe to at least 8-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep. Sleep helps to relax the nerves and ease stress which is why the model never jokes about her beauty sleep. It is safe to say that this is one of the secrets to her timeless beauty.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.