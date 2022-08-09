Demi Lovato And Megan Thee Stallion Team Up To Host 'The Tonight Show'

In addition to being a Grammy-winning rapper, Megan seems to be venturing into acting. Yahoo reports that The Kitty Kat rapper recently made a guest appearance on the penultimate episode of P-Valley on Sunday night, playing the role of Tina Snow. Asides from being the guest star, she wrote and recorded an original song for P-Valley's second season.

The new episode features Tina Snow (played by Megan) and Lil’ Murda (played by J. Alphonse Nicholson) performing together at the Pynk strip club. The Starz series tells the story of a strip club located in the Mississippi Delta and the characters who go through its doors.