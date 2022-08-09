New co-hosts are set to join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show for a superstar summer. Megan Thee Stallion alongside Demi Lovato is heading over to Studio 6B to co-host the NBC late-night series. Megan and Lovato would join Fallon on the show in a move they called Fallon's Superstar Summer.
Demi Lovato And Megan Thee Stallion Team Up To Host 'The Tonight Show'
The Latest
Latest Co-Hosts For 'The Tonight Show'
Megan and Lovato will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as co-hosts. Megan will be making her debut as co-host and her third appearance on the show on August 11. Per Deadline, the Pressurelicious rapper, who previously collaborated with Fallon on the holiday song It Was A… (Masked Christmas) in December 2021, would be delivering the evening's monologue and will interview guests. She will be followed by Lovato, who will act as a special guest, co-host, and musical performer between August 16 and 18.
Lovato's Three-Day Treat
Lovato's three-day appearance comes as she is preparing to release her new album, Holy Fvck. It will mark her ninth appearance on the show, having previously played games such as Wheel of Musical Impressions and Best Friends Challenge. Other guests for the summer include Madonna who will appear on August 10, ahead of her compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. Sterling K. Brown, Elvis Costello, Idris Elba, Kate McKinnon, and Martin Short will also join the show at various times. The co-hosting is not new on The Tonight Show as the likes of Cardio B, Kevin Hart, Dave Grohl, and Shawn Mendes have been previously invited to join Fallon. Musicians such as Ariana Grande, BTS, Miley Cyrus, and Cher have also performed on the show.
Megan Makes P-Valley Debut
In addition to being a Grammy-winning rapper, Megan seems to be venturing into acting. Yahoo reports that The Kitty Kat rapper recently made a guest appearance on the penultimate episode of P-Valley on Sunday night, playing the role of Tina Snow. Asides from being the guest star, she wrote and recorded an original song for P-Valley's second season.
The new episode features Tina Snow (played by Megan) and Lil’ Murda (played by J. Alphonse Nicholson) performing together at the Pynk strip club. The Starz series tells the story of a strip club located in the Mississippi Delta and the characters who go through its doors.
Megan's Upcoming Album
However, Tina Snow is not just a random character name but is in fact Megan's musical alter ego and the title of her 2018 EP. Aside from her promising acting career, Megan also has an album on the way. The rapper teased the release of her new album yesterday, writing “It is nearly time” on her Instagram stories. Although she is yet to announce the release date, she had fans speculating about the title of her upcoming album when she shared last week, the meaning “Traumazine.”