Jessica Simpson is a mini-mogul known for her singing voice, fashion line, and her Texas style. As one of the biggest pop singers to come out of the late 90s and early 200s, she has expanded her empire into a multitude of areas outside of entertainment. Other fun facts about the 41-year-old may surprise her fans!
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Minidress And Boots
Jessica Is Serving Country Realness In Leggy Dress
Jessica Simpson is flaunting her toned legs in a cream-colored minidress that is simple yet elegant. With her wavy hair flowing down, the look is laidback and stylish, and an easy look for her fans to put together. As a fashionista with her own clothing empire, Jessica knows that her fans are constantly seeking her out for tips and tricks on how to maximize their wardrobes, and this is just one example of an ensemble that cannot miss and why her 6.1 million fans on Instagram simply cannot get enough!
Jessica Has Always Juggled Hats As A Performer And Entrepreneur
Not only has she tried her hand at singing and acting in feature films, but she has gained most of her fortune for her talents as a fashion designer. The Jessica Simpson Collection debuted to wild success in the mid-2000s in retail stores all throughout the country and the women’s clothing line includes handbags, shoes, luggage, and accessories as well. Currently, the brand rakes in more than $1 billion in sales annually and continues to be one of the top performers in the industry. Part of the success stems from Jessica’s sense of style and knowing what women want, no matter the body type. Over the years, her own weight has gone up and down, but one thing she has never been without is a sense of style!
What Is Jessica’s Net Worth?
Well, it sits at around $200 million, but because she did not sign a prenuptial agreement with her first husband Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees fame, she had to fork over a hefty sum of it as part of their split. Simpson split the money down the middle with him and this is why today Jessica is a big believer in women signing prenups. You never know what the future may bring!
Jessica Is Known For Forgetting Lyrics
She admits to this snafu, but the most memorable is perhaps when she infamously forgot the lyrics when paying a tribute to none other than the legend herself, Dolly Parton. At the time, Jessica fled the stage in terror int ears at the error and this too is one moment she will never forget! Even the best performers make mistakes and Jessica is no different! But Dolly being Dolly, she forgave her and invited her to appear on an album!