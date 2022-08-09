Jessica Simpson Stuns In Minidress And Boots

Not only has she tried her hand at singing and acting in feature films, but she has gained most of her fortune for her talents as a fashion designer. The Jessica Simpson Collection debuted to wild success in the mid-2000s in retail stores all throughout the country and the women’s clothing line includes handbags, shoes, luggage, and accessories as well. Currently, the brand rakes in more than $1 billion in sales annually and continues to be one of the top performers in the industry. Part of the success stems from Jessica’s sense of style and knowing what women want, no matter the body type. Over the years, her own weight has gone up and down, but one thing she has never been without is a sense of style!