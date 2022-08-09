'RHODubai' Star Caroline Stanbury Shares Updates About Her Pregnancy Worries

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury recently opened up about her pregnancy struggles. Due to the drama in their relationship, she and her husband have been a major subject on the show.

Caroline and her partner, Sergio Jose Carrallo, 27, have been at odds due to their contrasting ideas about whether or not they should have kids. While Caroline was hesitant, Sergio was eager to start a family. Additionally, it was claimed that their disparity in age has resulted in them having distinct priorities. However, they were finally able to come to terms with having kids.

