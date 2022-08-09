Kelly Clarkson And Valerie Bertinelli Share Their Tips For Staying Positive About Your Body

Over the years, Bertinelli has been open about how she struggles with weight. The Food Network star also wrote about her experience with crash dieting in her memoir, Enough Already. She shared with Kelly, "I learned at a young age that gaining weight was unlovable… so I'm still trying to purge that out of my system because that's not true. It's just a lie.". Kelly agreed to this and also talked about having similar struggles.

Prevention reports that the singer shared that she was able to quickly stop herself from thinking that way at a young age and was just like "Whatever, I'm not gonna please anyone." The actor admired Kelly's strength in being able to break free from the biased teaching when she was young. Kelly was able to break free before she won American Idol at age 20 and got into the music Industry.