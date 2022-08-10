Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy Shortly After Celebrating An Alcohol-Free Year

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is spreading a lot of positivity to many people out there.

The 36-year-old celebrity is not only famous for her modeling career, food blogging, and being an IVF advocate but she has also spoken for women's rights from time to time.

According to Peanut, the model, who is married to American singer-songwriter John Legend, has spoken up about women's struggles with pregnancy and conception, has normalized formula feeding, and has opened up about postpartum depression.

Recently, the Sports Illustrated model has also opened up about her struggles with drinking and how she has been sober for over a year — an achievement that she found worth celebrating.

Through an Instagram post, Chrissy not only expressed her own feelings but also served as a source of inspiration for millions of her fans out there who might be undergoing similar problems.

All in good time as the star shortly announced afterward that she is pregnant!