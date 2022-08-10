Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy Shortly After Celebrating An Alcohol-Free Year

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is spreading a lot of positivity to many people out there.

The 36-year-old celebrity is not only famous for her modeling career, food blogging, and being an IVF advocate but she has also spoken for women's rights from time to time.

According to Peanut, the model, who is married to American singer-songwriter John Legend, has spoken up about women's struggles with pregnancy and conception, has normalized formula feeding, and has opened up about postpartum depression.

Recently, the Sports Illustrated model has also opened up about her struggles with drinking and how she has been sober for over a year — an achievement that she found worth celebrating.

Through an Instagram post, Chrissy not only expressed her own feelings but also served as a source of inspiration for millions of her fans out there who might be undergoing similar problems.

All in good time as the star shortly announced afterward that she is pregnant!

'Feeling Really Good'

Chrissy Teigen laughs
Shutterstock | 564025

Taking to Instagram last month, the model shared an adorable video in which she could be seen posing with her husband and two children. The look of happiness on her face made it clear that she was rejoicing each and every moment of the time she spent with her family.

In the caption, she revealed that she hasn't had a "drop of alcohol in 365 days!" The model added that while she does sometimes miss the feeling of being "loopy and carefree" that drinking alcohol brings, "toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow," she wrote.

She further mentioned in her post that she used to drink to end her anxiety but after quitting and going sober, she feels "really good".

Expressing Regret

Chrissy Teigen poses
Wikimedia | David Shankbone

According to Us Magazine, the Utah native decided to ditch alcohol and committed to a sober life after she received a gift on her 35th birthday in November 2020 — a book titled, Quit Like a Woman.

In her Instagram post, she expressed her regret of missing out on moments that she could otherwise have cherished but her drinking habit didn't allow her.

"Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone," she wrote.

Firm Commitment

Chrissy Teigen smiles
Shutterstock | 1092671

In her post, Chrissy expressed her commitment to staying sober and wrote: "While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best."

Back in September last year, Chrissy had made a similar commitment and had said that she wouldn't want to drink again because it wasn't serving her any purpose, per Us Magazine.

"I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

Prioritizing Mental Health

Chrissy Teigen poses
Shutterstock | 64736

Aside from celebrating her sobriety and expressing her commitment to staying that way, the model also wrote in her post that she will be prioritizing her mental health by seeking therapy so that she doesn't fall back into old habits again.

"I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze," she wrote.

Speaking to Marie Claire in the fall of 2020, Chrissy revealed that before starting therapy, she used to make fun of the idea to avoid it, but then she found the right therapist.

"I didn’t start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the right person and it changed my world. People think I'm tough, but I'm such an empath, and I take on other people's pain and sadness as my own. And when I let people down, I'm hyperaware of it. Sometimes I feel like people aren't going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So it's good for me to take a break," she told the publication.

