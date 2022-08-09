Erika Jayne Unleashes Her Inner Dominatrix In Sexy Bikini

Erika Jayne provided an update on her marriage to Tom Girardi — and the reality star isn't looking to hasten the divorce. After 21 years of marriage, the Pretty Mess author filed for divorce from Girardi, 83, in November 2020. One month later, the couple was charged with stealing $2 million from the relatives of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

However, it appears that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a lot more on her plate, as she posted a steamy video on her Instagram with the tagline, "Enter if you dare."