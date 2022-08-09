Erika Jayne Unleashes Her Inner Dominatrix In Sexy Bikini

Erika Jayne provided an update on her marriage to Tom Girardi — and the reality star isn't looking to hasten the divorce. After 21 years of marriage, the Pretty Mess author filed for divorce from Girardi, 83, in November 2020. One month later, the couple was charged with stealing $2 million from the relatives of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

However, it appears that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a lot more on her plate, as she posted a steamy video on her Instagram with the tagline, "Enter if you dare."

Pretty Mess Dungeon

Following an RHOBH episode in which the Pretty Mess singer discussed her dream to become a part-time dominatrix and open the "Pretty Mess Dungeon," the RHOBH star shared a short video of herself in several spicy positions in lingerie. Jayne lying on a bed in lingerie with her legs in the air was incorporated into the mash-up of scenes shot in a digital smartphone frame. It concluded with the words, PRETTY MESS DUNGEON. "Enter if you dare." Jayne kept the caption basic with just a lips emoji.

Sizzling In Louboutins

EJ was spotted leaning forward over a sun-drenched balcony with a stone balustrade, emphasizing her long legs and backside - the strappy denim one-piece left nothing to the imagination as the reality star also wore high-heeled and red-soled Christian Louboutins. Erika applied a rainbow lens filter for extra effect as she peered into the lens and wore her blonde hair down, keeping her caption super-short as she offered her 2.5 million followers a kiss emoji.

Advocate Of Living The Good Life

The reality actress, 51, flaunted her toned and tanned body in a black one-piece swimsuit as she posed boldly in front of a trio of palm trees. 'The '80s called, and I answered,' Jayne captioned the photo, referring to her high-leg swimsuit and retro-futuristic sunglasses. However, she accessorized with sparkling gold hoop earrings and finished the sultry beach look with a pair of black sandals with a kitten heel.

Erika's Divorce Case With Tom

During a talk with Lisa Rinna, Erika also stated on the RHOBH show that sealing a divorce is impossible due to the estranged couple's legal and financial concerns. "I can't get a divorce right now. Like, I'm legally separated, so my life has moved on, and everything is separate.  However, I can't get a divorce right now"," the singer added. "There's so much legal s–t going on.    It's a weird time, and I'm ready for it to be over."

