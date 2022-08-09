Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where Bell looked back on a bizarre moment that took place at their home after the births of their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.
Kristen Bell Shares Weird Camel Milk Idea On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
The Latest
Kristen Bell Made An Odd Decision After Welcoming Her Two Kids
While seated beside her husband Dax Shepard, to whom she's been married to since 2013, Kristen Bell said that after deciding she was done breastfeeding, she ordered camel milk online after reading an article about its similarity to breastmilk.
“Right after I had the kids and I was going to stop breastfeeding and I read… I can’t even look at [Dax] when I say this, I read that camel milk was really similar to breastmilk," Bell recalled, via YouTube.
Dax Shepard Didn't Think It Was A Good Idea
According to Bell, she bought an entire bag of dehydrated camel milk off the internet. And when she got it at home, she expressed confusion at what she saw. Meanwhile, upon hearing Bell's recollection of the incident, Shepard said he didn't think their kids should consume any such thing.
"Yeah, online camel milk probably shouldn’t make its way into our children’s bodies," he stated as host Drew Barrymore clarified, "Dehydrated online camel milk."
Kristen Bell Didn't Throw Away Her Online-Purchased Camel Milk
Rather than throw out the item, Bell said she kept it as a reminder of just how bizarre a purchase it was.
"It was powdered and I thought, you know what, [let’s] put this at the top of the shelf as a reminder to how far you could go. And when you need to ring it in and go like, 'Hello?’”
Dax Shepard Was In An Open Relationship Prior To His Romance With Kristen Bell
Also on The Drew Barrymore Show, during a March episode, via Hello! Magazine, Shepard admitted to Barrymore that there "was a ton of jealousy" between him and Bell at the start of their romance and admitted there were "pretty good reasons" for it.
Continuing on about the early moments of his relationship with Bell, Shepard said that he had previously been involved in an open relationship with someone he did not name and gave a nod to his past alcohol use.
"I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her [Kristen] to be concerned about," he confessed.