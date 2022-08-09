Kristen Bell Shares Weird Camel Milk Idea On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kristen Bell smiles with short hair
Shutterstock | 248925940

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where Bell looked back on a bizarre moment that took place at their home after the births of their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

The Latest

LA Registered Nurse Charged With Murder In Crash That Killed 6

NBA News: Jayson Tatum Talks Trade Rumors And Learning From The NBA Finals

NBA News: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Reportedly Hate Steve Nash And Sean Marks

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Julius Randle To Chicago

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends Kyrie Irving Back To Cleveland

Kristen Bell Made An Odd Decision After Welcoming Her Two Kids

Kristen Bell in low cut beige gown with floral designs
Shutterstock | 2914948

While seated beside her husband Dax Shepard, to whom she's been married to since 2013, Kristen Bell said that after deciding she was done breastfeeding, she ordered camel milk online after reading an article about its similarity to breastmilk.

“Right after I had the kids and I was going to stop breastfeeding and I read… I can’t even look at [Dax] when I say this, I read that camel milk was really similar to breastmilk," Bell recalled, via YouTube.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Dax Shepard Didn't Think It Was A Good Idea

Dax Shepard with Kristen Bell in pink dress and heels
Shutterstock | 2914948

According to Bell, she bought an entire bag of dehydrated camel milk off the internet. And when she got it at home, she expressed confusion at what she saw. Meanwhile, upon hearing Bell's recollection of the incident, Shepard said he didn't think their kids should consume any such thing.

"Yeah, online camel milk probably shouldn’t make its way into our children’s bodies," he stated as host Drew Barrymore clarified, "Dehydrated online camel milk."

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Kristen Bell Didn't Throw Away Her Online-Purchased Camel Milk

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in black on red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Rather than throw out the item, Bell said she kept it as a reminder of just how bizarre a purchase it was.

"It was powdered and I thought, you know what, [let’s] put this at the top of the shelf as a reminder to how far you could go. And when you need to ring it in and go like, 'Hello?’”

Dax Shepard Was In An Open Relationship Prior To His Romance With Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell in black shirt and white pants and jacket
Shutterstock | 673594

Also on The Drew Barrymore Show, during a March episode, via Hello! Magazine, Shepard admitted to Barrymore that there "was a ton of jealousy" between him and Bell at the start of their romance and admitted there were "pretty good reasons" for it.

Continuing on about the early moments of his relationship with Bell, Shepard said that he had previously been involved in an open relationship with someone he did not name and gave a nod to his past alcohol use.

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her [Kristen] to be concerned about," he confessed.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.