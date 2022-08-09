Kristen Bell Shares Weird Camel Milk Idea On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

While seated beside her husband Dax Shepard, to whom she's been married to since 2013, Kristen Bell said that after deciding she was done breastfeeding, she ordered camel milk online after reading an article about its similarity to breastmilk.

“Right after I had the kids and I was going to stop breastfeeding and I read… I can’t even look at [Dax] when I say this, I read that camel milk was really similar to breastmilk," Bell recalled, via YouTube.