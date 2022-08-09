19-Year-Old Charged With Taking 13-Year-Old From Mississippi To Kentucky

Technology played a huge role in this case and making sure the young girl was found quickly and before something even more serious happened to her.

While less advanced or older phones usually give a general area, newer phones can give an exact location, according to Covington Police Department lieutenant colonel Brian Valenti. Police then use that information to track down a person or at least identify the general area where they have been spending time and perhaps were spotted by people in public who can then share information with the police.

"We get missing persons reports on a regular basis," Valenti told Fox News. "Many times, they are local and stay local. Sometimes, they wind up crossing state lines."

Police say it appears the two were communicating online for some time before they made the decision to meet in person.

Booked into the Kenton County Jail in Covington, Velasquez-Perez was charged with custodial interference and second-degree rape, and his bond was set at $10,000. He is also facing an immigration charge. Police did not say where Velasquez-Perez immigrated from.