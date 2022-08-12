Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

While Vonn was open about her struggles, she also said that they have gotten better over the years. Vonn said she's learned to take antidepressants and does everything she can "to make sure I'm maintaining good mental health by doing all those things that help me stay positive like journaling, being with friends, and working out."

She stressed that athletes are often viewed as "superheroes, but we're human like everybody else." Because of this, opening up about her mental health destigmatized her role as an athlete. She said since speaking about her mental health, the culture has changed, and she is "happy we're destigmatizing this."