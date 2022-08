The New York Yankees made one of the best moves of Major League Baseball's trade deadline by adding Frankie Montas. They gave their rotation a much-needed boost for the most important part of the season after going ice-cold right before the break.

But, unsurprisingly, it seems like Montas wasn't the only name on Brian Cashman's shortlist, as they were also keeping tabs on Detroit Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal, according to MLB Trade Rumors.