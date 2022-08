Maybe the truth is somewhere in between. Also, one should know better than to take training camp way too seriously, albeit it should still be a concern.

But, the Patriots sure have a lot of work to do in the off-season. The Miami Dolphins got significantly better, the New York Jets also made nice moves in the Draft, and the Buffalo Bills are the team to beat in the AFC.

So, does Mac Jones have what it takes to lead them to the top of the division? We'll have to wait and see.