Cedrick Wilson Addresses The Impact Of Cowboys' Michael Gallup's Injury

It's never good to see a player limping out of the field or leaving with an injury. But as terrible as Michael Gallup's ACL injury was, it opened up the door for multiple players to step up.

One of those was Cedrick Wilson, who shined enough to grant consideration from the Miami Dolphins to be their WR2 next to Tyreek Hill. Looking back on his breakout season, Wilson admitted Gallup's injury had a lot to do with it:

"I feel like definitely him going down was really not in my favor cause that was one of my best friends, so it was hard to see him go down," Wilson said. "But it gave me the opportunity to go out there and show what I've been practicing. I feel like I stepped in when they needed me, just like when he came back healthy he came out there and didn't miss a beat and then he obviously went down again and I had to step back up for the team while I was there."