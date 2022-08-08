New York Man Arrested 101 Times, Remains Free

Gooding has served some prison time for the crimes he has committed. Gooding has served three prison terms, starting with a one- to three-year sentence for an attempted-burglary conviction in Brooklyn in 1994, according to state records.

Gooding served a 10-year sentence in 2001 for his most serious conviction: first-degree robbery. He was paroled in 2008, records show.

Gooding also went by the name Jamiel White for some time and was sent to prison previously for an attempted-robbery conviction in Brooklyn, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.