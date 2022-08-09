MLB Rumors: Mets Target Shohei Ohtani Sounds Open To An Off-Season Trade

The Angels are stuck with the often-injured Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout's mega-deal could be tough to move, especially as he has a full no-trade clause and has also struggled with injuries lately.
But, even though moving Ohtani seemed like a logical move right now, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that Angels owner Arte Moreno made it clear that they wouldn't trade him at this moment:
"The Shohei Ohtani trade never had a chance. Word is Angels owner Arte Moreno didn’t even want to hear offers, so talks barely got off the ground," Heyman wrote. "The Padres (of course) are among a dozen or so teams that checked in, offering different scenarios they’d consider. The Yankees did, too. But the Angels never seriously considered any of it."