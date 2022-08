The Lakers will likely hold on to Westbrook until they find a team willing to meet them in the middle. But they can't afford to sleep on their laurels, so they need to make some other moves to revamp their roster while they still can.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Lakers get some help from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets to land Eric Gordon and solve their spacing issues with a sharpshooter.

In return, the Thunder would land Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and two second-round picks via Lakers and Rockets. On the other hand, the Rockets would get Darius Bazley, Damian Jones, and Derrick Favors.