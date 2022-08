For years, the Chicago Bulls have been on the market for a superstar that could lead them back to the top of the world. And, while Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have proven to be great together, it still feels like they could use another scoring threat to get the job done.

So, with Arturas Karnisovas proving that he won't hesitate to be aggressive and will explore the trade market for every star that's potentially available, one could only wonder whether they'd be interested in Kyrie Irving.