Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Draws Criticism

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan last week, increasing tensions between the United States and China.

Official Beijing has long claimed Taiwan as its own, so Pelosi's visit prompted a furious response from Chinese government officials and diplomats.

In response to the controversial visit, China fired multiple missiles into waters surrounding Taiwan and began a series of military drills, while also ending cooperation with the U.S. on climate change and several other important issues.