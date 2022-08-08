Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body

Although the two announced their split in 2020, Kristin said she has had it in mind for a while. Since then, she has been back in the dating game, sharing her dating experiences, including the kiss she shared with her ex Colletti, her high school boyfriend, who is now the co-host of her new podcast, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.

She however claimed that they were not getting back together, saying, “Once I'm done with someone, I'm done. It's like a light switch that flips and I can't go back.” She revealed that her dating life is different now, and is currently at a point in her life where she wants to be pursued.