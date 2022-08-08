Kristin Cavallari said her good mornings to her in a skimpy black bikini. The 35-year-old actress, media personality, and businesswoman constantly share gorgeous photos in stylish bikinis and exotic beach getaways. The Laguna Beach alum looked stunning in a black bikini while wishing her 4.4 Instagram followers a “good morning."
Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body
A Good Bikini Morning
Kristin looked absolutely stunning in a tiny black peephole bikini. The Unusual James founder showed off her lush cleavage in a peephole bikini with strings across her chest. Her super-toned abs and git physique were equally on display as she paired the bikini top with matching low-waisted bottoms.
Posing barefoot with no makeup, she wore her shades atop her loose blond curls. She raised one hand in a peace sign while wearing a sweet smile for the mirror photo. “Good morning,” she captioned the mirror selfie, which she took during a recent trip to the Hamptons.
Sipping Coconuts In Mexico
On March 14, Kristin shared a stunning bikini snap while sipping a coconut drink on her Mexico getaway. The Wild Cherry star flaunted her gorgeous bikini body in a black bikini while sitting on a table with a surreal ocean view behind her. She spotted a black two-piece bikini which she paired with a white fedora, dark sunglasses, and small hoop earrings. Her blonde hair was pulled into a low ponytail as she looked into the distance while holding a coconut in one hand. “🥥🌴,” she captioned the snap which was taken at Cabos San Lucas.
On Her Toxic Marriage
Yahoo reports that Kristin recently discussed her divorce and dating life on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Answering questions on the podcast, the reality star, who was previously married to Jay Cutler spoke about her “toxic” marriage with the former NFL star. The mom-of-three follows the example of her own mother and is “very careful” about how much she reveals because her oldest “googles us.” “It was toxic. Period. End of story. That's all I kind of need to say,” the Very Cavallari alum said.
She also spoke about “red flags” and “dealbreaker” behaviors, saying the cause of the divorce was the same reason she previously called off their engagement in 2011.
Cavallari Shares Her Dating Experiences
Although the two announced their split in 2020, Kristin said she has had it in mind for a while. Since then, she has been back in the dating game, sharing her dating experiences, including the kiss she shared with her ex Colletti, her high school boyfriend, who is now the co-host of her new podcast, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.
She however claimed that they were not getting back together, saying, “Once I'm done with someone, I'm done. It's like a light switch that flips and I can't go back.” She revealed that her dating life is different now, and is currently at a point in her life where she wants to be pursued.