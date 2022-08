The Texas Rangers made a huge financial investment in the offseason. Unfortunately, that hasn't paid off thus far, as they're still sitting below .500 and are a long shot at making the postseason.

So, why were they so passive during MLB's trade deadline? Why didn't they offload their expiring contracts if they were sellers? Or why didn't they make a risky move if they still thought they could compete?

Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels made it crystal clear.