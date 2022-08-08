Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Clears The Air On Retirement After 'Really Bad' Knee Injury

That's why it was such a huge relief when Tigers insider Chris McCosky reported that Miggy had no intention of retiring right now. Instead, he wants to finish his deal with the Tigers and then walk away at the end of next season:

"Miguel Cabrera just told me, directly, that he has no intention of retiring after this year. His plan, he said, is to finish out his contract and retire after 2023," McCosky tweeted.

The future Hall of Famer was turning back the clock in his 19th season in Major League Baseball, slashing .267/.317/.331. The power wasn't there but he was making contact like he used to, leading the team in hits (88) and ranking second in RBIs (37) despite his age.

He finally looked healthy after several seasons of struggling with injuries, so this was a major blow for a Tigers team that hasn't been able to catch a break all year long.