Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Clears The Air On Retirement After 'Really Bad' Knee Injury

Detroit Tigers fans — and baseball fans, for what is worth — sounded off the alarms when Miguel Cabrera hinted at walking away from the game after suffering a knee injury.
The veteran slugger will sit out the rest of the season and sounded quite pessimistic about his ability to be back on the field again:
"My right knee is really bad," Cabrera told ESPN's Sage Steele. "I need to take care of this in the offseason and prepare myself for next season. I say two more years. I think that's enough. I will be happy with 20 years in the big leagues if I can make it. Thank God for giving me this opportunity. Two more years and I'm done."
"I don't feel well right now," the World Series champion added. "I'm trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don't feel really good right now."