Ana de Armas Stuns In Blue Swimsuit

Ana de Armas is everywhere, all at once these days and it is by design! The Cuban bombshell is making her mark known in Hollywood and is only getting started as she ramps up her exposure in effort to become a household name. Still fresh on the scene, she has already racked up considerable screen time with some of Hollywood's biggest stars and has bigger projects coming up that will only take her higher. As she makes the inevitable ascension, fans that are new to her face and name are eager to get as many details about her as possible.

Even when Ana de Armas chooses the demure approach, she is stunning. Case in point? In a photo of her in a dark blue bathing suit, her beauty takes the swimsuit to new heights and everyone wants to be at the beach with her! As she enjoys the waves, her brunette hair cascades down her back as she takes in her surroundings. Now starring in Blonde as Marilyn Monroe, at certain angles, de Armas looks as radiant as the iconic star, and many people think she looks more like Marilyn Monroe than anyone to ever play her!

Ana Trained At Cuba’s National School Of Theater

Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 758458

When she was young, Ana had huge dreams, and they took her directly to Cuba’s most esteemed institution, the National School Of Theater, where she learned all the tools necessary to make it anywhere in the world as a performer. To this day, she credits the school for making her the all-around performer that she is and the experiences she had there are invaluable!

Ana Tried The Married Life Years Ago

Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 842245

Now 34 and single, Ana tried marriage when more than ten years ago when she was married to actor Marc Clotet. The two did not work out and split amicably after two years of marriage from 2011 to 2013. Since then, she has been coupled with Ben Affleck, and allegedly could be dating Alejandro Bello, but those rumors are unsubstantiated as of now!

Ana Has Moves Like Jagger

Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 842245

If she had not become a famous actress, Ana could have easily made it as a dancer, and her background includes years of study as a dancer. She has released several photos showing her prowess as a dancer and her fans love it when she busts a move!

