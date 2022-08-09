Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Cleavage In Plunging Dress

Christina Aguilera is a pop star to be reckoned with on the stage or on concrete jungles. She has long lauded her glam squad for keeping her at the forefront of the fashion game, and with every album release, she has changed up her style to winning results! Now that the 41-year-old has cemented her status as one of the voices of her generation, the diva has nothing to prove to anyone anymore and is instead laying the groundwork to be remembered for generations to come!

To that aim, Xtina, as her fans love to call her, stays in close contact with them through her substantial social media presence, which numbers in the millions. On Instagram alone, she boasts more than 8.4 million followers, and she loves to post photos of herself, her family, and her crew wherever they may be in the world. With her moxie, undeniable charm, and witty banter in short videos, Christina is everything a girl wants!