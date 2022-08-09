Potential Serial Killer On The Loose In Albuquerque After Murder Of Four Muslim Men

While the killings of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Naeem Hussain, 25, vary due to age, there are commonalities that link the murders together. According to Albuquerque police, each of the men was Muslim and of South Asian descent.

Naeem Hussain arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Pakistan in 2016. He later opened his own trucking business. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who worked on the planning team for the city of Española, had received both his master's and bachelor's degrees in community and regional planning from the University of New Mexico. At this time, few details have been released about Mohammad Ahmadi and Aftab Hussein. Hussain and Hussein also attended the same mosque.

At a recent press conference, Michelle Melendez of the Office of Equity and Inclusion stated that they cannot "denounce strongly enough what appears to be the targeting of people because of their race and religion."