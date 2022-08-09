NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Sends Donovan Mitchell To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are coming off their fourth NBA Championship in eight years. If not already a dynasty, these recent Warriors teams are as close to a dynasty as we have seen in a long time.

However, things aren't entirely rosy for the Warriors. While they want to keep the band together, it may not be financially feasible. Furthermore, future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry reportedly isn't down with the team moving on from Klay Thompson and/or Draymond Green if those moves are financially motivated.

"Curry sees the Big Three as a package deal. While much of the talk of the season was about the Warriors’ plan to win-and-develop simultaneously, it isn’t lost on the veteran core how that plan disappeared in the postseason. It was all on them again, with the help of some critical vets," The Athletic's Andrew Slater and Marcus Thompson II report.

With this in mind, Heavy.com writer Sam Yip proposed an insane three-team blockbuster that would allow the Warriors to add another superstar to their roster while keeping costs down and the Big Three together.