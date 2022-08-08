A Look Inside 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Lavish Wedding

The RHONJ couple tied the knot on August 6th, 2022 in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens. The blissful ceremony had 220 guests which included Giudice's four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and 12-year-old Audriana, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe. Luis's two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship, were also present to witness the happy moments of their father.

A throng of Bravo stars was also present to celebrate the couple's union except Giudice's brother and sister-in-law, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga as well as Dina Manzo. The bridesmaids, Catania, Aydin, and Giudice's daughters, wore various gorgeous baby pink gowns while the groomsmen rocked dark suits.

The bride dazzled in a strapless white mermaid gown that had a plunging neckline. The gown was paired with white lace gloves and she topped it with a diamond crown that held the veil. Luis dazzled in a white blazer with black pants and a black bowtie. The lavish ceremony featured various decorations with gold accents, white linens, floral arrangements, two big heart-shaped flowers, and cascading centerpieces. Everything was perfect from the vows to the dancing, and the food.