A Look Inside 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Lavish Wedding

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas have finally tied the knot. The anticipation of this blissful ceremony has kept a lot of Real Housewives Of New Jersey fans on their feet. The couple recently tied the knot and the lavish ceremony was filmed for a Bravo special. 

Teresa And Luis Lavish Wedding Ceremony

The RHONJ couple tied the knot on August 6th, 2022 in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens. The blissful ceremony had 220 guests which included Giudice's four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and 12-year-old Audriana, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe. Luis's two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship, were also present to witness the happy moments of their father.

A throng of Bravo stars was also present to celebrate the couple's union except Giudice's brother and sister-in-law, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga as well as Dina Manzo. The bridesmaids, Catania, Aydin, and Giudice's daughters, wore various gorgeous baby pink gowns while the groomsmen rocked dark suits. 

The bride dazzled in a strapless white mermaid gown that had a plunging neckline. The gown was paired with white lace gloves and she topped it with a diamond crown that held the veil. Luis dazzled in a white blazer with black pants and a black bowtie. The lavish ceremony featured various decorations with gold accents, white linens, floral arrangements, two big heart-shaped flowers, and cascading centerpieces. Everything was perfect from the vows to the dancing, and the food. 

Teresa And Ruelas' Relationship Timeline

Per People, The couple started dating in 2020 after Luis asked for her number when they met organically, off camera, and got engaged in Greece in October 2021. Although the couple was open about their happy "Love bubble", the relationship had its controversy with some people in Teresa's life questioning their relationship. The couple continued to love each other even after Ramona Singer shared essential details of the wedding date. 

Teresa Bridal Shower With Co-Stars 

Teresa Giudice
Shutterstock | 751606

The 50-year-old bride had a fun-filled bridal shower with family, friends, and a few other Real Housewives co-stars. She sizzled in a white underwear mini-dress which featured an all-over embroidered lace detail. The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Jennifer Aydin, was one of the many co-stars who came to celebrate with her. The co-star first posted a picture of herself posing by a flower wall and later added a picture with Teresa which she captioned, "We are so excited for your big day Tre!!". 

Bonding With Teresa's Daughters

Teresa Giudice
Giphy | T. Kyle

Teresa and Luis got engaged two years after her divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. A lot of the Real Housewives Of New Jersey fans watched as the businessman, 47, bonded with Teresa's four daughters. The mother-of-four shared with E! News, "They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad". She also added that her ex-husband approved of their relationship, "And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad." 

