Kate Beckinsale Flashes Her Legs In Pink Minidress

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 64736

Kate Beckinsale truly made a name for herself once she decided to cross the Atlantic and test her talents in the States. After supporting roles in The Last Days of Disco and Brokedown Palace in the late 90s, she soon hit the big times when she was cast as Ben Affleck’s love interest in the blockbuster summer film Pearl Harbor. Other movies that her fans may remember her from include Serendipity, The Golden Bowl, Laurel Canyon, and of course the Underworld series. Now a bonafide star, the 49-year-old has earned her status in Hollywood as a leading lady!

In Kate's World, Pink Is Where It's At!

Think pink!

Kate Beckinsale is the epitome of chic, glamour, and sophistication in a recent post on her Instagram account where she amazed her 5.4 million followers with a stunning series of photos that proved her sartorial brilliance. The look was GIVING from head to toe: fringe pink minidress, pink stilettos, hoop earrings, tiny clutch, and the piece de resistance - her adorable pooch! As one of Hollywood's sexiest actresses, Kate has always been ahead of the bell curve when it comes to fashion, and this is just one look of many that have made her a true style influencer! But aside from her ability to slay a red carpet, what else does Ms.Beckinsale have up her sleeve? A breakdown...

Kate’s Early Life Included Childhood Trauma

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 842245

The daughter of actor Richard Beckinsale, who died suddenly when Kate was a mere 5 years old, ended up turning to the acting profession just as both her parents had. Soon, she was working in youth theater and gaining experience that would serve her well into adulthood. As a teenager, Kate struggled with an eating disorder and also suffered a nervous breakdown and received therapy to cope. When her mother remarried, she was raised with several step-siblings. She also has a half-sister through her father, actress Samantha Beckinsale.

Kate Is A Polyglot!

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 673594

Educated at Godolphin and Latymer School in London, Kate later attended Oxford University where she continued acting in roles on the stage while studying several languages. To this day, she shocks interviewers when she proves her prowess in Russian, German, or French!

Kate’s Accolades And Awards

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 2900926

Kate Beckinsale won the London Film Critics Award for British Actress of the Year in 2017 was also nominated for the Actress of the Year award for Love & Friendship. Other notable achievements include a Spike Guys’ Choice Award: Jean-Claude Gahd Dam for Underworld: Awakening in 2012 and a 1999 London Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress of the Year for The Last Days of Disco.

