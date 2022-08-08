Kate Beckinsale Flashes Her Legs In Pink Minidress

Think pink!

Kate Beckinsale is the epitome of chic, glamour, and sophistication in a recent post on her Instagram account where she amazed her 5.4 million followers with a stunning series of photos that proved her sartorial brilliance. The look was GIVING from head to toe: fringe pink minidress, pink stilettos, hoop earrings, tiny clutch, and the piece de resistance - her adorable pooch! As one of Hollywood's sexiest actresses, Kate has always been ahead of the bell curve when it comes to fashion, and this is just one look of many that have made her a true style influencer! But aside from her ability to slay a red carpet, what else does Ms.Beckinsale have up her sleeve? A breakdown...