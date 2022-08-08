Watch Taylor Swift's Adorable Cats In Action

If you’re looking for cute cat content, look no further than Taylor Swift’s Instagram and TikTok pages. She may have 234 million followers on the two platforms looking up to her as a pop goddess, but in the Swift household, it’s the felines that rule!

The 32-year-old singer has three fur babies named Meredith, Benjamin, and Olivia. She told Time in 2019, “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this. Like, this is my calling in life to do this—for the ladies.”