NFL News: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Comments On RB Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys have some questions leading into 2022. Mainly, their ground game is of particular interest.

The team is clearly set on former fourth overall pick Ezekiel Elliott being the lead running back. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is even on the record saying the Ohio State product must be the team's feature ball carrier.

However, fans have clamored for backup Tony Pollard to play a more prominent role. This is off the back of a bit of a breakout season for the 25-year-old.

Now, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is chiming in on Pollard and had some high praise for the Memphis product.